Visitor magnet opened for the first time on Heldenplatz!

Kocher sees many opportunities for domestic companies

In view of the steadily progressing transformation from fossil fuels to sustainable drive systems, many opportunities are opening up for Austrian companies despite a competitive and challenging global environment, said Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher confidently at the opening. "If we set the right incentives, support research and development and allow openness to technology, we can take advantage of these opportunities and achieve the sustainability goals. The German government is supporting the economy with 5.7 billion euros until the end of the decade as part of the climate and transformation offensive," said Kocher.