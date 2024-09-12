Vienna Electrical Days
Visitor magnet opened for the first time on Heldenplatz!
Federal Minister Martin Kocher, City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke and Burghauptmann Reinhold Sahl opened the Vienna Electric Days on Heldenplatz on Wednesday together with the organizers from Porsche Media & Creative. Until Sunday, everything there revolves around the mobility revolution - with free admission!
Electric mobility is increasingly becoming part of everyday life: customers can choose from a constantly growing portfolio of electric vehicles and a variety of innovative charging solutions. The Vienna Electric Days at Heldenplatz provide a unique overview of these topics, coupled with information on a sustainable, conscious lifestyle and top entertainment for the whole family.
Kocher sees many opportunities for domestic companies
In view of the steadily progressing transformation from fossil fuels to sustainable drive systems, many opportunities are opening up for Austrian companies despite a competitive and challenging global environment, said Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher confidently at the opening. "If we set the right incentives, support research and development and allow openness to technology, we can take advantage of these opportunities and achieve the sustainability goals. The German government is supporting the economy with 5.7 billion euros until the end of the decade as part of the climate and transformation offensive," said Kocher.
"At six percent, the automotive industry makes a significant contribution to Austria's economic output, is a key factor for the business location and secures many high-quality jobs. The entire industry can look back on a long tradition of innovation."
Bundesminister Martin Kocher
40 million euros for e-charging infrastructure
Meanwhile, Vienna City Councillor for Economics and Finance Peter Hanke emphasized the preparatory work carried out by the City of Vienna in the area of e-mobility: "Wiener Stadtwerke is laying the groundwork and creating the framework to enable Vienna's emission-free future. Wien Energie is investing around 40 million euros in the expansion of the e-charging infrastructure alone over the next five years," said Hanke at the opening on Heldenplatz.
"The City of Vienna is pursuing an ambitious goal: we want to become climate-neutral by 2040. To achieve this, we are not only focusing on phasing out fossil fuels such as gas and oil, but also on switching to e-mobility. E-cars that run on green electricity save up to 80% of emissions over their entire life cycle compared to a conventional combustion engine."
Finanzstadtrat Peter Hanke
Together for a greener and more liveable city
According to organizer Andreas Martin, Austria's largest e-mobility event is "of great relevance", as it presents and discusses innovative solutions that contribute to reducing CO₂ emissions and thus promote the transition to a more environmentally friendly future.
"We are delighted to welcome you to the fourth Vienna Electric Days on Vienna's Heldenplatz. With this event, we are sending a strong signal for sustainable mobility and demonstrating our commitment to climate policy."
Andreas Martin, Geschäftsführer Porsche Media & Creative und Veranstalter der Wiener Elektro Tage
At the kick-off panel on the topics of "Society, politics and industry in transformation and digitalization", Finance Minister Magnus Brunner also emphasized that the mobility of the future will be significantly shaped by electrification, digitalization and new mobility concepts.
"I see great opportunities for Austria, but also some challenges that we must actively tackle. However, in order for Austria and Europe to be competitive in the long term, we absolutely need to be open to technology. Politicians should not prescribe or prohibit technologies, otherwise we will prevent important innovations."
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner
Numerous Austrian and public premieres
As part of the opening, the numerous Austrian and public premieres of the participating car brands were unveiled during a short tour: Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica, Citroen e-C3, Fiat Topolino, Mercedes-Benz G 580, Mercedes-Benz EQV, Opel Frontera Electric, Porsche Macan, Škoda Elroq, Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer and Volkswagen ID.Buzz with long wheelbase. Concept cars and pre-series models can also be seen at Heldenplatz: Audi RS Q e-tron, Formula E racing car (for use in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship), Inyo Shuttle, Volkswagen ID.2all and the all-electric waste disposal vehicle MUT EcoLift.
The Vienna Electric Days 2024
Thursday, 12.9.2024
- vie:mobility conference
Friday, 13.9.2024
- KRONE Talks
- Zero emission - breakthrough in battery technology
- Start Up Talk
- Smart Cities
Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15.9.2024
- There will be an extensive program with interactive games for the whole family. A variety of culinary delights and many sustainable delicacies round off the offer.
Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 14, 2024
11:00-21:00
Sunday, September 15, 2024
11:00-15:00
The complete program of the Vienna Electric Days can be found online at www.wiener-elektrotage.at/programm
Parking at a special rate
Until September 15, all visitors/participants of the Vienna Electric Days can take advantage of the attractive special rate of 6 euros for 6 hours in the surrounding Best in Parking garages. The special rate is valid in the following garages: Garage Robert Stolz Platz, Garage Neuer Markt, Kärntnerstraße Tiefgarage bei der Oper, Garage am Hof; Come to the Info Point with your parking ticket and the special rate will be activated for you with the Bmove app.
