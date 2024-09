Justin Timberlake avoids prison sentence

Staggered while getting out of the car

According to the police report, the celebrity driver smelled of alcohol, spoke haltingly and staggered as he got out of the car. The singer admitted to having drunk a martini, but refused to blow into the tube. Whereupon the 43-year-old was arrested. According to New York State law, drivers who refuse to take a breathalyzer test automatically have their driver's license revoked for one year.