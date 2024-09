Little demand for houses and apartments, especially in Linz

Increase in value in the Mühlviertel

In Upper Austria, only the Urfahr-Umgebung district saw at least a small increase of 2.9 percent in sales figures, but almost a third in property values. Incidentally, the biggest drop was recorded in the provincial capital Linz - in comparison, there were 44 percent fewer house and apartment purchases this year and, for the first time in six years, fewer than 1000 registrations in a half-year period with 733 registrations.