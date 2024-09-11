Comeback in Salzburg
Karate duo: “We only exist in a double pack”
Sunday is the day. Karate queen Alisa Buchinger celebrates her big comeback on the mat at the Series A tournament in the Sporthalle Alpenstraße. Her long-time successful coach Manfred Eppenschwandtner will also be there. Without the Maxglaner, the return would have been unthinkable.
While the raindrops patter down outside, Alisa Buchinger and Manfred Eppenschwandtner are beaming in the "Martha" restaurant. In a few days, the long-standing successful duo will be celebrating their long-awaited comeback on the karate stage: at the top-ranked Series A tournament from September 13 to 15 in the Alpenstraße sports hall.
One day in spring, the decision was made to give it another go. The 31-year-old didn't have to do much convincing with her mentor. "I just told her: think about it carefully," says Eppenschwandtner. "In my opinion, she quit far too early anyway."
The Salzburg native ended her glorious career two years ago. World Championship and European Championship titles, number one in the world for many years - apart from the big goal of the Olympics, she achieved everything. "I was empty in my head, burnt out. That's why it was the right time for me." But now the karate queen is itching again.
However, she adds: "If the tournament wasn't taking place in Salzburg, I wouldn't have done it." But without "Eppi" it wouldn't have worked anyway. "We only exist in a double pack!"
"Still world class"
The two have been working together on the mat again since the end of May. "With an attitude like hers, it's always a pleasure," says Eppenschwandtner. Buchinger, on the other hand, now has a better understanding of the "other side" because of her work as a trainer. "Physically, however, it's not as easy as it was ten years ago." The karate veteran immediately intervenes and grins: "You're not that old." Instead, he can only marvel at his protégé: "She hasn't slowed down at all. Alisa is still world class today!"
After two years without a competition, the restart is also a kind of cold start. This will take place on Sunday (11.45). There is no pressure. Neither from Buchinger, let alone from her coach. "I have nothing to lose," emphasizes the Salzburg native. She is deliberately leaving it open as to whether she will continue after the home tournament. But there will probably only be a continuation if Eppenschwandtner is also on board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.