Karate duo: “We only exist in a double pack”

"Still world class"

The two have been working together on the mat again since the end of May. "With an attitude like hers, it's always a pleasure," says Eppenschwandtner. Buchinger, on the other hand, now has a better understanding of the "other side" because of her work as a trainer. "Physically, however, it's not as easy as it was ten years ago." The karate veteran immediately intervenes and grins: "You're not that old." Instead, he can only marvel at his protégé: "She hasn't slowed down at all. Alisa is still world class today!"