7200 euros for hit and run: How did the verdict come about?

The verdict - as reported by the "Krone" - has upset many readers. According to Walter Eichinger, Vice President of the Linz Regional Court, the sentence can be justified by the presumption of innocence that applies in Austria. The medical examination of the fugitive 28-year-old - who was found to be overtired and consuming drugs - only took place eight hours after the accident. It was therefore not possible to make any statements about his fitness to drive at the time of the accident.