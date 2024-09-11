Vorteilswelt
86-year-old driven to death

7200 euros for hit and run: How did the verdict come about?

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 06:00

A 28-year-old man of Turkish origin from Perg was sentenced to a fine of only 7200 euros - not legally binding - at the Linz Provincial Court on Monday, even though he had committed a fatal hit-and-run accident and the cannabis product THC was detected in his blood. How did this verdict come about?

The verdict - as reported by the "Krone" - has upset many readers. According to Walter Eichinger, Vice President of the Linz Regional Court, the sentence can be justified by the presumption of innocence that applies in Austria. The medical examination of the fugitive 28-year-old - who was found to be overtired and consuming drugs - only took place eight hours after the accident. It was therefore not possible to make any statements about his fitness to drive at the time of the accident.

Judges always need hard facts. If something cannot be established, this works in the defendant's favor in case of doubt.

Walter Eichinger, Vizepräsident des Landesgerichtes Linz

Only two offenses proven
The sentencing range changed as only two of the due diligence violations could be proven: A speeding violation of ten km/h and a reaction delay of two seconds. In addition, his clean criminal record and his comprehensive confession were considered significant mitigating factors.

2575 Hit-and-run drivers
Hit-and-run drivers are not uncommon. In the previous year, there were 2575 hit-and-run accidents across Austria; in 2022, 2383 were recorded. Most of these incidents took place in Vienna, followed by Upper Austria and Lower Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

