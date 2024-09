On the road with Tesla: juice out, beer in

Tesla fans with a penchant for self-mortification (meaning "voluntary deprivation and suffering for the sake of a greater good") may forgive this article. The car somehow knows everything, or at least it constantly draws your attention to it. The almost 400 hp stoke the fire under the heated seats. In Salzburg in just under three hours? That's normal. If it weren't for the on-board computer constantly displaying St. Valentin. Yes, that's the most westerly town in Lower Austria, immediately followed by Upper Austria, before the A1 merges with the A10 in Salzburg.