Cheap passing on
How surplus electricity stays in the town
District capital Neunkirchen founds its own energy community. The aim is not to feed self-produced electricity into the grid, but to make it available to members at low cost.
Energy communities are booming. Many neighboring households in Lower Austria have already joined forces to share the surplus of self-produced solar power instead of feeding it into the grid. This is not only good for their own purse thanks to advantageous tariffs and lower fees, but also for the national electricity grid.
But more and more municipalities are also recognizing the benefits. Neunkirchen itself founded an energy community a few days ago, having already passed the necessary municipal council resolution in March. It consists of five members: In addition to the town and the three board members, Neunkirchner Liegenschafts- und Verwertungs-GmbH is also involved, which in turn is wholly owned by the town.
Recreation center, grandstand, kindergarten
The idea behind it is as simple as it is effective: large photovoltaic systems have been installed on town-owned facilities and buildings such as the recreation center, which includes the outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and the new grandstand at the sports field. Another one is being installed on the kindergarten in Nestroygasse, which is currently under construction. Electricity that is not needed immediately is then used for the benefit of the other members of the energy community. The initial aim is to use the surplus in other city-owned buildings, with the intention of also benefiting businesses and private households at a later date.
However, it will still take some time before this is achieved. The detailed contractual and technical requirements will be worked out in the coming months. "In any case, we see great potential for savings on site," says the Management Board, who can hardly wait for the launch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
