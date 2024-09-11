How surplus electricity stays in the town

Recreation center, grandstand, kindergarten

The idea behind it is as simple as it is effective: large photovoltaic systems have been installed on town-owned facilities and buildings such as the recreation center, which includes the outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and the new grandstand at the sports field. Another one is being installed on the kindergarten in Nestroygasse, which is currently under construction. Electricity that is not needed immediately is then used for the benefit of the other members of the energy community. The initial aim is to use the surplus in other city-owned buildings, with the intention of also benefiting businesses and private households at a later date.