E-biker (82) was thrown over the hood

An 82-year-old cyclist from Braunau was riding his e-bike on the cycle lane on the Salzburger Gemeindestraße in Braunau at around 10 a.m. on Monday. At the same time, a 38-year-old driver from St. Peter am Hart was driving his car out of town. The cyclist crossed the road without dismounting from his bicycle at the safety barrier, which is divided in two by a traffic island. According to witnesses, the 82-year-old cyclist was probably traveling at excessive speed.



Collision could no longer be avoided

Despite initiating a braking maneuver, the car driver was no longer able to prevent a collision with the cyclist crossing the road. The 82-year-old cyclist was thrown onto the hood and windscreen and subsequently came to rest on the road. After receiving emergency medical treatment at the scene of the accident, the 82-year-old was taken to Braunau Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity. The car driver was uninjured in the accident.