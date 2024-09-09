Frenchman trains with the team
Defender Solet back in the thick of things at Salzburg
For a long time, it looked as if FC Red Bull Salzburg and Oumar Solet would part ways in the summer. Since Monday, however, it has been clear that there could be a turnaround! The 24-year-old was part of the team training session on Monday.
The fact that Oumar Solet is still wearing the Bulls jersey this season would have been described as a "miracle" until recently. After all, the Bulls and the Frenchman were in agreement regarding the summer: if there was a buyer, the 24-year-old would leave the city of Mozart.
But that did not happen. Also because a transfer to TSG Hoffenheim fell through at short notice. The fact that the runners-up no longer had any plans for him was also demonstrated by his non-nomination for Salzburg's premier class squad, who signed goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky from cooperative club Liefering. In the meantime, however, a turnaround in Solet's fortunes seems possible!
"He has to play!"
Need an indication? On Monday, at the first official training day of the Bulls during the international break, the defender was part of the team. The central defender made a good impression. Almost as if he had never been away. In the meantime, the Frenchman had only been training with Liefering. The 24-year-old exchanged friendly glances with coach Pep Lijnders and had some fun with Mads Bidstrup at the end of the session.
Speaking of Lijnders: the Dutchman has the last word when it comes to Solet. According to one kibitzer who didn't miss the Bulls' session in Taxham, the matter is clear: "I don't even have to think about Solet. He has to play!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.