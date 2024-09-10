Lighting survey
Schattendorf: Goodbye summer, and it’s already Christmas time
The youngest "voters" from Schattendorf have now voted on what the street lighting should look like during Advent - and the most expensive one won! "Star Pole" came out on top against the competition.
Kling, Glöckchen, klingelingeling, kling, Glöckchen, kling" Christmas tones were intoned in Schattendorf on Monday morning. The girls and boys of the elementary school went to the ballot box in the meeting room of the municipal office like responsible citizens. While rain clouds gathered outside, heralding the end of the summer heat, the first pupils cast their votes at 7.30 am. A "flying election authority" was on its way to the pupils in the kindergarten.
Two options left
The youngest members of the community were allowed to vote on the new Christmas lights. Originally, there were four models to choose from. After an online vote on the parish website, which had been running since mid-August, the "Star of Bethlehem" (24.2%) and "Star-Pole" (40%) were the two most popular options.
Clear result
405 citizens took part. Now the next generation had their say. 165 children voted - one vote was invalid as both models were marked on the ballot paper. With 104 votes, "Star-Pole" came out on top, while the Bethlehem star received 60 votes. "The choice fell on the most expensive model. One piece costs 1500 euros. 10 of them are needed. 80 percent of the purchase costs are subsidized," announced Mayor Thomas Hoffmann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.