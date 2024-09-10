Schattendorf: Goodbye summer, and it’s already Christmas time

Kling, Glöckchen, klingelingeling, kling, Glöckchen, kling" Christmas tones were intoned in Schattendorf on Monday morning. The girls and boys of the elementary school went to the ballot box in the meeting room of the municipal office like responsible citizens. While rain clouds gathered outside, heralding the end of the summer heat, the first pupils cast their votes at 7.30 am. A "flying election authority" was on its way to the pupils in the kindergarten.