Typhoon “Yagi”: highway bridge collapses into river
On Monday, a highway bridge in northern Vietnam collapsed and was partially washed away by floodwaters. Super typhoon "Yagi" had caused high water levels.
Videos show the sudden collapse, which swept away trucks, cars and motorcycles. Around half of the bridge collapsed.
More videos of the collapse:
Search for missing persons
It is still unclear how many people are missing after the accident on the Phong Chau Bridge, the state-run newspaper "Quang Doi Nhan Dan" quoted a local politician as saying. Rescuers have been deployed to search for the missing people in the Red River, which flows under the bridge.
"It all happened very quickly"
The media quoted an eyewitness as saying: "This morning at around 10 a.m., I wanted to cross the Phong Chau Bridge." As I approached the bridge, three cars drove in front of my vehicle. Suddenly, the bridge began to shake and collapsed into the river. "It all happened very quickly, in just a minute or so the bridge collapsed and was washed away."
The media quoted a local politician as saying that the possible cause was high water and extremely fast currents. The bridge is located in Phu Tho province, around 75 kilometers from the capital Hanoi. Deputy Environment Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep said that the effects of tropical storm "Yagi" were terrible and particularly devastating for the northern mountainous provinces.
Dozens of people died in landslides and floods caused by the typhoon in northern Vietnam at the weekend. There was also a lot of damage, said the chairman of the South Korean business association in Vietnam, referring to factories in the coastal regions.
Typhoon raged for 15 hours
The typhoon raged in Vietnam for almost 15 hours, especially in the north. Several airports temporarily ceased operations at the weekend. According to experts, "Yagi" was the most violent tropical storm in decades in both China and Vietnam. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese weather authority classified "Yagi" as the strongest autumn typhoon since 1949. In the People's Republic, four people lost their lives and dozens were injured. In Vietnam, the National Meteorological Center spoke of the strongest storm in 30 years
"Yagi" had previously swept across the Philippines. Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. Increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms.
