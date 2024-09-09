Typhoon “Yagi”: highway bridge collapses into river

Typhoon raged for 15 hours

The typhoon raged in Vietnam for almost 15 hours, especially in the north. Several airports temporarily ceased operations at the weekend. According to experts, "Yagi" was the most violent tropical storm in decades in both China and Vietnam. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese weather authority classified "Yagi" as the strongest autumn typhoon since 1949. In the People's Republic, four people lost their lives and dozens were injured. In Vietnam, the National Meteorological Center spoke of the strongest storm in 30 years