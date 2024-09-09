Seven million euro fine for Saubermacher

The investigations into the waste cartel became public in March 2021 when more than 20 locations across Austria were investigated. Energie AG in Upper Austria, Saubermacher AG in Styria and Brantner in Lower Austria confirmed that their premises had been searched at the time. They were suspected of illegal collusion to the detriment of industry and waste management associations, municipalities and ultimately their citizens. Following further leniency applications, whistleblower reports and agreement, additional house searches were carried out a year later. An application for a declaratory judgment was filed with the Cartel Court against the first leniency applicant FCC this February.