Rosberg knows McLaren's dilemma all too well. During his time at Mercedes, the German fought for the title alongside his team-mate Lewis Hamilton for years before managing to prevail against the record world champion in his final season. "As a team, you also have to be very, very careful, because it can destroy a young driver mentally if you suddenly don't treat him fairly," the 39-year-old explains. "That can destroy trust in the long term. So it's very tricky, and that's what makes the situation so difficult for McLaren."