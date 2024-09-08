Fear and terror
Despite trial: Hells Angels at large in Vienna
Three suspected members of the Hells Angels will stand trial on Wednesday for extortion of protection money. They are said to have spread fear in their neighborhood and blackmailed a bar owner and his manager. When they resisted, they were beaten up. The accused are at large.
Three men - a 38-year-old German and two Upper Austrians (31 and 50 years old) - are on trial for a number of serious charges: re-activation, extortion, assault, drug offenses, defamation, coercion and dangerous threats. The main scene of the crimes is a dance club in Upper Austria, which appears to have been the victim of racketeering. At least in 2014, it was the target of an arson attack.
Managing director brutally mauled
On September 17 last year, the bar was once again the target of suspected criminals under a new name. Members of the Hells Angels and a German group harassed the owner and manager because no drugs were to be sold there. The rockers beat up the manager, kicked him and seriously injured him. The DJ and a guest were also attacked. The perpetrators threatened to come back again and again if no protection money was paid. The incident led to a considerable loss of customers for the restaurant.
Orderedto remain silent
The perpetrators also threatened witnesses, including cab drivers who drove the group away. People present were ordered to keep quiet. One was beaten because he did not want to transport too many passengers.
The first defendant, the 38-year-old German, was arrested a month later in Vienna after he had beaten a woman and threatened police officers while intoxicated with alcohol and drugs. During the arrest, he also attacked the officers, threatening them with the words that he would "make them bleed", and then he also gave the Hitler salute in custody and shouted "Heil Hitler" at the top of his voice.
The 31-year-old third defendant is also allegedly responsible for other bodily injuries.
Witnesses could exonerate biker
The trial begins next Wednesday. The defendants could still plead not guilty, as witnesses could exonerate them. Two of the men were recently released from custody as the proceedings were progressing too slowly and the requirement to expedite proceedings had been violated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.