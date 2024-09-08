Despite trial: Hells Angels at large in Vienna

Managing director brutally mauled

On September 17 last year, the bar was once again the target of suspected criminals under a new name. Members of the Hells Angels and a German group harassed the owner and manager because no drugs were to be sold there. The rockers beat up the manager, kicked him and seriously injured him. The DJ and a guest were also attacked. The perpetrators threatened to come back again and again if no protection money was paid. The incident led to a considerable loss of customers for the restaurant.