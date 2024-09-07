Graz fans celebrate
Victory with bite: 99ers gave the Oilers no chance
At the "Energie Steiermark Trophy", the Graz 99ers ensured a conciliatory finish against the Stavanger Oilers and secured third place. This further fueled the fans' anticipation for the ice hockey season.
Fans of the Graz 99ers got a taste of Harry Lange's "power ice hockey" at the two-day "Energie Steiermark Trophy". In the Merkur Eisarena on Friday evening, the tournament hosts lost 2:1 to Red Bull Munich with 40 seconds (!) to go, but defeated the Norwegian top club Stavanger Oilers 4:2 on Saturday afternoon.
It should stay loud in the hall
There were loud cheers for third place in the Trophy after the match, which should not fade away in the Liebenau "Bunker" until deep into next spring if neo-boss Herbert Jerich's plans go according to plan.
As on Friday, the 99ers got off to a lightning start against the Oilers, taking an early lead through Marcus Vela (3rd). And they also came out of the first period on fire: Vela (22) finished off a lightning-quick counter-attack after a solo run against goalie Henrik Holm.
Oilers were able to equalize
However, the Norwegians came close again with their first power play when Christoffer Karlsen (28) scored from distance. In the 43rd minute, Evan Polei even outwitted 99ers goalie Nico Wieser with a farmer's trick to equalize in the meantime.
However, the team did not lose its bite. Casey Bailey (52') and Lukas Kainz (57') both scored from close range in the final third to decide the game for the home side, for whom - because Korbinian Holzer was rested - Manuel Ganahl was allowed to wear the "C" on his chest as captain this time.
Spiel um Platz 3:
Graz 99ers – Stavanger Oilers 4:2 (1:0, 1:1, 2:1)
Tore: 1:0 (3.) und 2:0 (22.) Vela, 2:1 (28., PP) Karlsen, 2:2 (42.) Polei, 3:2 (52.) Bailey, 4:2 (57.) Kainz.
99ers: Wieser; Gunnarsson; Brunner/Albano; Kernberger/Zündel, Pfeffer/Reiner, Kulintsev/Antonitsch; Ganahl/Ticar/Kainz, Huber/Haudum/Roy, Harnisch/Vela/Bailey, Moosbrugger/Schiechl/Krainz.
Finale:
Löwen Frankfurt – Red Bull München ab 19.30 Uhr
Sporting director Philipp Pinter was satisfied after the tournament: "You could see what the team is made of, especially against Munich. We deserved at least the overtime." He also had plenty of praise for Vela, who scored twice in preparation: "He goes where it hurts and is also very strong defensively. I think the fans will have a lot of fun with him."
The start of the season approaches
The 99ers will play their final preparation game next Sunday at VSV. The season opener is then on September 20 at the Vienna Capitals (7:15 p.m.) and on September 22 at Innsbruck (5:30 p.m.). The first home game is on September 27 against VSV (7:30 pm).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.