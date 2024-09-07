German hostage-taker stuck between trees

After the spectacular escape of four criminals by taking hostages from a closed facility in Bavaria, two of the wanted men were caught in Styria. Details of the second arrest in Premstätten (district of Graz-Umgebung) have now emerged. After the large-scale police operation around Hartberg - a witness had seen the wanted man - an alert search for the man, who was classified as violent and was probably in Styria because of contacts in the drug scene, was initially unsuccessful. Investigation results from the Styrian Criminal Police Office (search group) and information from colleagues from the Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität (EGS) finally led to an abandoned farm south of Graz.