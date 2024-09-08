Gas accident in shower
Deep grief after drama in local dance family
When Yeva whirled across the dance floor, all her worries were forgotten - a thermal bath abruptly took the 13-year-old Ukrainian from her life ...
"Dear friends of dance sport", begins a touching mourning post about one of the country's greatest talents. As reported, the 13-year-old girl, who had fled to Vienna with her family from the horrors of war in Ukraine, suffocated in a tragic gas accident in the shower caused by the hot springs in her apartment in Penzing. "Yeva was an outstanding athlete, a kind and empathetic person, an excellent student and an inspiration to us all. We cannot express our pain and deep sorrow in words," continues the post on social media, which is surrounded by black mourning flags.
Brother found 13-year-old lifeless in the bathroom
Her family, club colleagues and friends are in her thoughts. A funeral service will be held to say goodbye. For the parents, the dramatic accidental death of their daughter is the next heavy blow after the loss of their beloved home. The brother, who found his sister lifeless in the bathroom, also suffered a deep trauma.
Made it to the semi-finals of the ORF show
For Yeva, who trained passionately for hours every day, dancing was the world. When the beautiful schoolgirl whirled across the dance floor, she could forget her worries and the images of her bombed-out homeland. With the young ORF star - she only made it to the semi-finals of the ORF show "Die große Chance" in April - the local dance family has lost one of its most promising young talents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
