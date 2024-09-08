Deep grief after drama in local dance family

"Dear friends of dance sport", begins a touching mourning post about one of the country's greatest talents. As reported, the 13-year-old girl, who had fled to Vienna with her family from the horrors of war in Ukraine, suffocated in a tragic gas accident in the shower caused by the hot springs in her apartment in Penzing. "Yeva was an outstanding athlete, a kind and empathetic person, an excellent student and an inspiration to us all. We cannot express our pain and deep sorrow in words," continues the post on social media, which is surrounded by black mourning flags.