Ireland v England, LIVE from 6pm

The route to the final four has been reformed and now involves quarter-final matches. The importance of the Nations League remains in connection with qualifying for the next major tournament, in this case the 2026 World Cup. The four best teams that do not make it into the top two in their groups in the 2025 World Cup qualifiers will compete with the twelve World Cup qualifying group runners-up in March 2026 for the four remaining European starting places for the final tournament in North America.