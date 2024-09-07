Secretly radical: IS terror conquers children’s rooms

So did Emrah I. The 18-year-old from Salzburg with Bosnian roots comes from a good family, he and his little brother (16) specialized in electrical engineering at the HTL, he was a good student before he "dropped out" in January of this year. Because there were a few problems that are said to have arisen during the pandemic, Emrah I. became a loner, liked to pray and got into fights with his classmates. As reported, there was an assault at school in February 2023, several statements from classmates, an investigation by state security officers and a house search.