Sales ban: Legal setback for RBI

Complicated construct failed

RBI's options for action with regard to its Russian business are thus further restricted for the time being. Bank CEO Johann Strobl recently brought a partial sale into play, and a spin-off has also been mentioned as an option in the past. The attempt to get frozen funds out of the country with the help of a complex deal failed at the beginning of May. Shares in Strabag originally held by Deripaska were to be acquired by the Russian RBI subsidiary and then flow to the parent company as a dividend in kind.