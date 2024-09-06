Families in shock
Drunk father mowed down tree in front of elementary school
A mother and her two children in Siegendorf (district of Eisenstadt-Umgebung) were in extreme danger. They were almost hit by a car on their way home. It is thanks to guardian angels that nothing happened to them.
An accident in front of the elementary school in Siegendorf caused quite a stir at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A 48-year-old father was driving with his two daughters to pick up his third child after school. While looking for a parking space, the man drove into the traffic circle on Haydnplatz - and lost control of the steering wheel. Instead of slowing down to park the car properly, the driver stepped on the gas. The car crashed into a tree with full force. The trunk buckled and overturned. The girls in the back seat suffered minor injuries.
"Escaped the accident by a hair's breadth"
A mother and her two children reacted in horror. The family was in the immediate vicinity of the accident site in front of the elementary school - and had several guardian angels. "If there hadn't been a tree there, the mother and her children would have been hit", reported dismayed witnesses. Having narrowly escaped an accident, the mother and her two children were visibly in shock. Not only were the emergency services and police on the scene, but a crisis intervention team was also called to the scene to look after everyone involved.
"Allah never looks at Siegendorf"
As it turned out, the driver was probably heavily intoxicated. Due to his extremely high blood alcohol level, the 48-year-old could not be questioned immediately, the authorities announced. His driver's license was confiscated. The father of three is a Syrian who ended up in Siegendorf with his family during his flight and is already fully integrated into local life, it is said. However, the craftsman from Aleppo has often attracted attention in the community due to his excessive alcohol consumption. When asked how this could be reconciled with his religion, he answered casually: Allah knows nothing about it, he does not look to Siegendorf.
