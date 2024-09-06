Drunk father mowed down tree in front of elementary school

"Allah never looks at Siegendorf"

As it turned out, the driver was probably heavily intoxicated. Due to his extremely high blood alcohol level, the 48-year-old could not be questioned immediately, the authorities announced. His driver's license was confiscated. The father of three is a Syrian who ended up in Siegendorf with his family during his flight and is already fully integrated into local life, it is said. However, the craftsman from Aleppo has often attracted attention in the community due to his excessive alcohol consumption. When asked how this could be reconciled with his religion, he answered casually: Allah knows nothing about it, he does not look to Siegendorf.