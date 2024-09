Jauntaler Hadn as a turbo for the whole community

Agriculture and nature - village life has always been characterized by this. The Slow Food diet and eating culture is reflected in 160 countries. On Thursday, Neuhaus officially became the first Slow Food Village in Southern Carinthia, making it the twelfth in the whole of Carinthia. The Jauntaler Hadn was certified as a protected good. Ten producers and three innkeepers from Neuhaus have been accepted into the Slow Food Association and are now part of a global brand.