Colin Fournier: Architect of the “Alien” passes away

Katrin Bucher Trantow, Head Curator of the Kunsthaus: "Colin Fournier was a pillar of our thinking right up to the end. As the architect of the 'living alien' Kunsthaus, he was always concerned with understanding life, architecture and art as a tangible and expandable process that needed to be developed in the respective context. Much too early and in the middle of planning a lecture at the Kunsthaus, he has now sadly passed away. We would like to thank him for his always open ear, his trust and his performative architecture, which is his legacy. Our thoughts are now with his family and friends."