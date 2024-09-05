Kunsthaus Graz
Colin Fournier: Architect of the “Alien” passes away
Colin Fournier, co-creator of the "Friendly Alien" with Peter Cook, died in Paris on Wednesday at the age of 80. The visionary was closely associated with the city of Graz over the years.
Together with Peter Cook, Colin Fournier was responsible for one of Graz's most striking landmarks. For him, the Kunsthaus, which he affectionately called the "Friendly Alien", was a living organism that was constantly able to adapt to new challenges.
Born in London in 1944, the architect always created visions; his buildings were experimental and avant-garde. He used materials in his plans that did not even exist yet, but in doing so promoted their development. This also applies to the Kunsthaus, which was not always well received at the beginning. However, Colin Fournier was a constant defender of the building, which for him was an "indefinable something, alien and familiar at the same time".
He remained closely associated with Graz over the years, repeatedly giving lectures, and just a few months ago an extensive exhibition was dedicated to him and Peter Cook at the Haus der Architektur.
Andreja Hribernik, Director of the Kunsthaus' Graz: "We mourn the loss of the architect of the Kunsthaus Graz, Colin Fournier. He was a visionary architect who made the Kunsthaus Graz what it is today - an incomparable architectural landmark and a vibrant space for contemporary art. We are very grateful that he was able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of hisʻ Kunsthaus with us just a year ago."
Katrin Bucher Trantow, Head Curator of the Kunsthaus: "Colin Fournier was a pillar of our thinking right up to the end. As the architect of the 'living alien' Kunsthaus, he was always concerned with understanding life, architecture and art as a tangible and expandable process that needed to be developed in the respective context. Much too early and in the middle of planning a lecture at the Kunsthaus, he has now sadly passed away. We would like to thank him for his always open ear, his trust and his performative architecture, which is his legacy. Our thoughts are now with his family and friends."
Governor Christopher Drexler, Head of Cultural Affairs of the Styrian Provincial Government: "With the death of Colin Fournier, we have lost an important architect who was loyal to Styria for many years. His Kunsthaus Graz is an architectural flagship and landmark for the Styrian capital. Even today, guests to the Kunsthaus are welcomed by a multimedia presentation in the building, which goes back to Colin Fournier's idea. His remarkable work, which reveals new facets every time you look at it, will remain in the Styrian capital and will continue to attract great attention and recognition after his death. My sincere condolences go to the entire bereaved family."
Graz City Councillor for Culture Günter Riegler: "The architectural gesture of Peter Cook and Colin Fournier has wonderfully enriched the Graz skyline. We owe him a lot."
