After Duplantis: Athletics now plans mega show

Former 200 and 400 m star Michael Johnson from the USA wants to set up a series of running events. The series, to be known as the Grand Slam Track, is to be held four times a year over three days from 2025 and will pay out a total of 12.6 million dollars (11.40 million euros) in prize money. Olympic hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has agreed to take part, as have all the medal winners in the men's 1,500m. "The world is waiting for something like this and we can fill that gap," said Johnson.