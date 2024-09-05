That’s why Lower Austria is underexposed on September 6

This is because unnatural brightness also affects the health of humans and animals and is responsible for the death of billions of insects. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner supports the initiative. "On this evening, the outside lights of all 40 large cultural institutions in the province will be switched off to make a small contribution and send a signal against light pollution in the world," she emphasized with NÖKU Managing Director Paul Gessl to the "Krone". Grafenegg, Landesgalerie Krems, Museum NÖ, Festspielhaus St. Pölten, Landestheater, Bühne Baden and the Klangturm will remain dark on Friday.