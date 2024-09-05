Hoping for Earth Night
That’s why Lower Austria is underexposed on September 6
Local observatories' initiative against night-time light pollution is hoping for the participation of many Lower Austrians. The state, with its 40 cultural institutions, is also taking part in "Earth Night" on Friday, September 6 and will have its outdoor lighting switched off on this day.
As part of "Earth Night" on Friday, September 6, the Lower Austrian observatories are appealing to all Lower Austrians to switch off their outdoor lighting or at least reduce it to a minimum. It is hoped that this will send out a strong signal against the ever-increasing light pollution - in this country, even the visibility of the Milky Way is now under threat!
Lights out by 10 p.m. at the latest
"Of course, only where it is technically possible and safety is not at risk," says initiator Gerhard Kermer, hoping that many people will switch off their lights by 10 p.m. at the latest. Lights out for the major state cultural institutions "Earth Night" is intended as an impetus for a permanent voluntary reduction in lighting.
This is because unnatural brightness also affects the health of humans and animals and is responsible for the death of billions of insects. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner supports the initiative. "On this evening, the outside lights of all 40 large cultural institutions in the province will be switched off to make a small contribution and send a signal against light pollution in the world," she emphasized with NÖKU Managing Director Paul Gessl to the "Krone". Grafenegg, Landesgalerie Krems, Museum NÖ, Festspielhaus St. Pölten, Landestheater, Bühne Baden and the Klangturm will remain dark on Friday.
Municipality has long supported observatory
In Martinsberg in the Waldviertel, the municipality with Mayor Friedrich Fürst has been setting an example for a long time. Originally to save electricity, the church lighting was reduced from three large floodlights to one. When the energy crisis hit in 2022, the last one was even removed.
However, because the small but excellent and very successful local observatory would have sabotaged the church lighting, the church now remains unlit. And when building the new local lighting, care was also taken to ensure that the light in the sky was not as bright as originally planned. "We only wanted light where it was really necessary," says Mayor Fürst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
