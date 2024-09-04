Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Belief in potential"

Ex-Bayern professional now takes off on OnlyFans

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 16:54

Following his move from Fluminense to Sydney, Douglas Costa has now taken another step in his career. But not in a sporting sense - the former Bayern professional is now active on OnlyFans. 

comment0 Kommentare

The online platform allows users to upload photos and earn money with them. Visitors to the site can take out paid subscriptions to consume the - mostly erotic and pornographic - content.

Recently, however, OnlyFans has been promoting the idea of sharing exclusive content from celebrities, although this does not necessarily have to be of an erotic nature.

Tennis bully Nick Kyrgios is also on OnlyFans. (Bild: The Associated Press)
Tennis bully Nick Kyrgios is also on OnlyFans.
(Bild: The Associated Press)

After athletes such as Nick Kyrgios (tennis) and Matthew Mitcham (high diving), Costa is now also likely to have acquired a taste for it. In a press release, the Brazilian explained: "I have decided to join OnlyFans because I believe in the credibility of the company and its potential for global reach."

A few days ago, Douglas Costa moved to Sydney FC:

"Will make a big difference"
Costa, who has already played for top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin, has probably already put his best footballing years behind him, so the winger could probably do with a little extra pocket money. "I will create exclusive content for my fans that they can't see on other social media, and that will make a big difference," he promised his subscribers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf