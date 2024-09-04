"Belief in potential"
Ex-Bayern professional now takes off on OnlyFans
Following his move from Fluminense to Sydney, Douglas Costa has now taken another step in his career. But not in a sporting sense - the former Bayern professional is now active on OnlyFans.
The online platform allows users to upload photos and earn money with them. Visitors to the site can take out paid subscriptions to consume the - mostly erotic and pornographic - content.
Recently, however, OnlyFans has been promoting the idea of sharing exclusive content from celebrities, although this does not necessarily have to be of an erotic nature.
After athletes such as Nick Kyrgios (tennis) and Matthew Mitcham (high diving), Costa is now also likely to have acquired a taste for it. In a press release, the Brazilian explained: "I have decided to join OnlyFans because I believe in the credibility of the company and its potential for global reach."
A few days ago, Douglas Costa moved to Sydney FC:
"Will make a big difference"
Costa, who has already played for top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin, has probably already put his best footballing years behind him, so the winger could probably do with a little extra pocket money. "I will create exclusive content for my fans that they can't see on other social media, and that will make a big difference," he promised his subscribers.
