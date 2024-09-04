ÖSV downhill skiers celebrate their first win of the season

There is still time for the downhill

However, it is doubtful whether the victory in La Parva will make a big difference to the Bregenzerwald racer's downhill ambitions in the short term. "I've now had three good races in the giant slalom in the World Cup. I hope that I can experience a lot more. And I'm also in the top 30 in the super-G now, but it happens so quickly and you get knocked out again. That's why I want to establish myself there first so that I can compete for podium places. I'm 23 now, so if I'm 28 or 29 years old and want to go downhill, that will still be enough for me. And if that's not the case, it's not the case at all," he told the "Krone" in July.