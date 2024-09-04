Sensation in Chile
ÖSV downhill skiers celebrate their first win of the season
Even the wildest optimists had not expected this! Lukas Feurstein from Vorarlberg raced to a sensational victory in a South American Cup downhill in La Parva, Chile. Even though it was only the second downhill in the 23-year-old's career.
"The downhill is a discipline that I take with me in training. But as far as the races are concerned, it's not my focus at the moment. Firstly, I don't quite see myself there. I'm probably still not confident enough for that. And I don't really want to at the moment because I still have so much work to do in the giant slalom and super-G before I get to where I want to be. There's no time to think about the downhill," Lukas Feurstein told the "Krone" in July.
However, the man from Mellau - who is currently in Chile with the ÖSV team to prepare for the season - proved that he can ski downhill in more than impressive style on Wednesday. After finishing twelfth and 22nd in the training runs for the South American Cup downhill in La Parva the day before, he sensationally raced to victory in the race with bib number 49. And this despite the fact that the 2021 junior giant slalom world champion had only competed in a single downhill race beforehand. In February 2022, he was the last starter at the Junior World Championships in Panorama, Canada, finishing eleventh as the best Austrian with bib number 56.
The Head skier, whose best World Cup result to date was a sixth place in the super-G in Cortina (Italy) in January 2023 and his first top 10 result in the giant slalom last season in Palisades Tahoe (USA) in tenth place, laid the foundation for his success in the upper section of the course. He was by far the fastest there. At the finish, he was 0.24 seconds ahead of Jan Zabystran, who was one hundredth of a second ahead of Felix Roesle (Germany).
There is still time for the downhill
However, it is doubtful whether the victory in La Parva will make a big difference to the Bregenzerwald racer's downhill ambitions in the short term. "I've now had three good races in the giant slalom in the World Cup. I hope that I can experience a lot more. And I'm also in the top 30 in the super-G now, but it happens so quickly and you get knocked out again. That's why I want to establish myself there first so that I can compete for podium places. I'm 23 now, so if I'm 28 or 29 years old and want to go downhill, that will still be enough for me. And if that's not the case, it's not the case at all," he told the "Krone" in July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
