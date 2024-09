40,000 euros prize for innovative business ideas

80 million euros for research

The proposals submitted can range from pure ideas to finished prototypes. These will be judged in five categories by a panel of experts. Prize money totaling 40,000 euros is up for grabs. The competition is intended to boost the launch of the "Burgenland Innovationsfit" project and motivate people to participate in the innovation process, explains research coordinator Martin Zloklikovits. The province offers comprehensive support and services for the implementation of ideas. 80 million euros are invested in research and development in Burgenland every year.