Prince Harry’s secret night at Althorp House

Harry's uncle Robert Fellowes was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane. He was remembered at the service, which was also attended by Prince William (42) and Diana's other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Although Harry and William are brothers, they are said to have avoided each other at the service and not exchanged a word. Since Harry's move to the USA and his incessant accusations against the royal family, particularly William and his wife Princess Kate, the two have been considered hopelessly estranged.