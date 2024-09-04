Royal retreat
Prince Harry’s secret night at Althorp House
Prince Harry is said to have spent the night at his mother Princess Diana's ancestral home on his recent trip to the UK. Instead of asking his father, King Charles, for accommodation or booking a hotel, he found refuge at Althorp House, the ancestral home of the Spencers.
The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at the Althorp House estate after making a surprise appearance at the funeral service for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes on August 29, reports People magazine.
William also at the service
Harry's uncle Robert Fellowes was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane. He was remembered at the service, which was also attended by Prince William (42) and Diana's other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Although Harry and William are brothers, they are said to have avoided each other at the service and not exchanged a word. Since Harry's move to the USA and his incessant accusations against the royal family, particularly William and his wife Princess Kate, the two have been considered hopelessly estranged.
Memories of Diana
The funeral ceremony took place two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana's death, who died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997 at the age of 36.
Her brother Charles remembered his sister on the anniversary of her death in an emotional tribute on social media, which he published on Saturday (August 31).
He shared a picture showing various photos and newspaper clippings featuring Diana - including an article about her christening and a snap of the late royal playing outside as a young girl. However, Charles refrained from including a caption in the moving article.
Younger brother of Diana
He is the youngest of five children born to John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. Charles grew up with his three older sisters - Sarah, the eldest, born in 1955, followed by Jane, who was born in 1957, and Diana, who was born in 1961.
Would have liked to protect them more
He also had an older brother called John, who was born in 1960 but died just hours later. Charles admitted after Diana's death that he was haunted by the feeling that he could have done more to save her from her tragic end.
He told People: "You always think, God, I wish I could have protected her. It was just ... It was heartbreaking."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
