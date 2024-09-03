Putin provokes with visit to Mongolia

Probably no direct consequences for Mongolia

For the ICC itself, however, the case is clear that this is not an obstacle to arrest. However, Mongolia will not have to fear any direct consequences of its violation of international law, apart from reputational damage, as the ICC has no executive power. "You join voluntarily. And you can also leave voluntarily. There is no provision for 'kicking out' in this sense, and the ICC also aims to get more members, not fewer," says Müller. This is typical of international law: "It is a law of cooperation." In other words, it relies on everyone working together.