The verbal earthquake from Altach sporting director Roli Kirchler after the two opening defeats against Donaufeld and WSG Tirol has no consequences for Joachim Standfest. In other words, the 44-year-old Styrian will remain coach even after the four "probationary matches" against LASK, WAC, Sturm Graz and Austria Wien. "The quality of the team's play has improved so much that we didn't have to discuss him staying for a second," says Kirchler. But he also knows: "In the next games against GAK, BW Linz and Hartberg, the performances shown must be confirmed. These games will decide where our path leads."