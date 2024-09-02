5 billion € shortfall: VW threatened with plant closures

Expert sees "overdue wake-up call"

"This shows once again what the long-term consequences of years of economic stagnation and structural change are in an environment without growth. The automotive industry is not only symbolically important for Germany, but also a key industry for the economy," said economics expert Carsten Brzeski. "We have already seen a steady rise in insolvencies and unemployment in Germany recently. If such an industrial heavyweight really does have to tighten its austerity measures and close plants, it may be an overdue wake-up call that the economic policy measures taken so far need to be significantly increased."