Jewel amazes! It doesn’t get any easier for the ÖFB

DFB instead of ÖFB?

The doors are open for him in the Austrian national team. In November 2022, he already trained once with team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad. Before and after this ÖFB training course, however, Wanner was only active in German youth teams. According to recent media reports, he hopes to play for the DFB squad in the future. However, he has not officially declared his intentions.