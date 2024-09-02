History written
Jewel amazes! It doesn’t get any easier for the ÖFB
In the jersey of loan club 1. FC Heidenheim, Paul Wanner is astounding the German Bundesliga. The exceptional FC Bayern talent has scored four goals and provided two assists in four appearances, and thanks in part to the 18-year-old, Heidenheim are riding a wave of success in the league, cup and conference league.
Wanner is now gradually living up to the advance praise. However, this will not make things any easier for the ÖFB, who are intensively courting the German-Austrian's favor.
Early on in the season, the technically gifted attacker is receiving compliments from all sides. "I have good parents at home, I'm in good hands there," said the Dornbirn-born Wanner modestly. He has an Austrian mother and a German father. Accordingly, he would be eligible to play for both national teams.
DFB instead of ÖFB?
The doors are open for him in the Austrian national team. In November 2022, he already trained once with team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad. Before and after this ÖFB training course, however, Wanner was only active in German youth teams. According to recent media reports, he hopes to play for the DFB squad in the future. However, he has not officially declared his intentions.
"He wants to establish himself as a Bundesliga player first. If he had chosen us, he would have had to play for Austria for the rest of his career, so I absolutely understand that he wants to wait and see," said Rangnick when nominating the squad for the Nations League recently.
Heidenheim are keen not to let the hype surrounding Wanner get too big too quickly. Of course, the new signing is doing "really well" so far, said coach Frank Schmidt after the furious 4:0 (2:0) against FC Augsburg, to which Wanner again contributed a goal and an assist on Sunday.
"Paulinho" delighted
They are "megahappy" with the offensive man's performance. "But," said Schmidt, "I ask for your understanding. It's too much Paul Wanner for me." It doesn't help that his teammates are also impressed by Wanner. He already calls Wanner "Paulinho", revealed teammate Leo Scienza.
Youngest penalty taker
Wanner confidently converted the penalty on Sunday with his strong left foot to make it 1:0 (9'). "I've made up my mind that I want to score when there are penalties," he said afterwards. At 18 years and 253 days old, he is now the youngest penalty taker in the history of the German Bundesliga.
