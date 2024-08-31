Before school starts
Expensive surprise for parents with school fees
Trouble in the municipality of Winden am See before the start of the school year: in future, parents will have to pay 166 euros a month if their child attends the Kloster-Mittelschule.
There was a nasty surprise for many parents in Winden am See shortly before the start of the new school year. They were informed by a letter from Kloster-Mittelschule Neusiedl am See that from September, parents will be charged a monthly school fee of 166 euros. An additional burden that came as a complete surprise to many families. For those affected, the announcement has certainly caused anger.
Unanimous decision in the local council
The background to the letter is that the Kloster-Mittelschule is a private institution. According to Winden's mayor Erwin Preiner (SPÖ), the municipality has always covered part of the costs in the past. At a municipal council meeting in July, a unanimous decision was made to stop payment until further notice. As reported, the municipality is struggling with financial challenges. Preiner also refers to the current budget situation in this context. Around ten to 15 children from Winden are affected by this.
Public schools as an alternative
The head of the town emphasizes that the contribution was purely voluntary. "We are not legally obliged to do so, as it is a private school," says Preiner. In other municipalities, too, there is only partial or no funding for school fees. There are also two public schools in Neusiedl am See as an alternative.
Criticism of late information
Meanwhile, ÖVP community leader Lisa Reuter criticizes the fact that parents were only informed so late and only by the school management, although the decision had already been made in July.
Letter to parents
Preiner justifies this with vacation and sick leave in the community. Yesterday, Friday, information was sent to the parents concerned. There had also already been a letter from the political competitor. Should the financial situation improve again, it would be possible to resume funding, according to Preiner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.