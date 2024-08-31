Expensive surprise for parents with school fees

Unanimous decision in the local council

The background to the letter is that the Kloster-Mittelschule is a private institution. According to Winden's mayor Erwin Preiner (SPÖ), the municipality has always covered part of the costs in the past. At a municipal council meeting in July, a unanimous decision was made to stop payment until further notice. As reported, the municipality is struggling with financial challenges. Preiner also refers to the current budget situation in this context. Around ten to 15 children from Winden are affected by this.