Attwenger on the mountain pasture and ice sounds on the Dachstein

The duo Markus Binder and Hans-Peter Falkner aka Attwenger are not only good at "Gstanzln", but also dare to try something new. On Saturday, they played at the Schönberg-Alm in the Dachstein region. They arrived with drums and button accordion, played "Hadern" and hits from current albums. The fans made themselves comfortable on the meadow - Woodstock feeling and a plea for gentle tourism, as climate change was also a topic.