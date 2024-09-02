After drone attacks
Zelensky: “Russia must feel the war”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has described the latest drone attacks by his military against targets in Russia as a necessity. "The terrorist state must feel what it is like to wage war," said Zelenskyi in his evening video message. On Sunday night, Ukrainian combat drones attacked targets on Russian territory, including in the capital Moscow.
The planning staff in Kiev are now working to bring as many Russian military facilities, Russian logistics and critical parts of their military economy as possible within range of Ukrainian weapons.
"Must bring the war home"
The constant Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities, especially against civilian targets, have now led to fierce counterattacks. "We have to bring the war home, to where it is being brought from in Ukraine." This is now being achieved with the use of combat drones and the new Ukrainian missile program. "With our drones and missiles, we are in a position to fulfill some of the tasks."
Selenskyj also wants to use heavy weapons
Nevertheless, Ukraine needs permission from the West to use heavy weapons against targets on Russian territory, Zelenskyi repeated a well-known demand. "To force Russia to make peace, to move from the false rhetoric of negotiations to steps to end the war, to free our country from occupation and occupiers, we need effective instruments," he said.
But this would depend on US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Not a single Russian missile, not a single Russian attack should go unanswered."
This article will show the attack on a refinery near Moscow:
Refinery and power plant hit near Moscow
For the first time in almost two and a half years of war, Ukraine has caused serious damage in and around the Russian capital Moscow with a massive drone attack. In the south-east of the metropolis of Moscow, a hit caused a fire in the large Kapotnya refinery - just 16 kilometers from the Kremlin as the crow flies. According to Russian reports, a power plant south of Moscow and a power plant around 100 kilometers away in the Tver region were also hit.
Reports of attacks in Kiev
According to Ukrainian military reports, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was again the target of a Russian missile attack early on Monday morning. Air defense units were deployed to repel the attack, Ukrainian military representatives announced via the short messaging service Telegram. Eyewitnesses in Kiev reported several loud explosions, indicating the use of air defense systems. The exact number of missiles fired and possible damage were not initially known.
Missile hit a shopping center in Kharkiv
Russian artillery and fighter jets recently attacked cities in Ukraine. In the second largest city of Kharkiv, 47 people were injured when a Russian missile hit a shopping center. Just the day before, at least six people were killed and a further 99 injured in a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv. In Kuracheve in the Donetsk region, three people died in a Russian rocket launcher attack, as the local authorities reported in the evening. Nine residents were injured.
The authorities also reported repeated Russian artillery attacks in the Sumy region, in the course of which several people were injured. All supplies for the Ukrainian troops that have invaded the western Russian region of Kursk pass through Sumy.
