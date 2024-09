Terror propaganda in Pongau barracks

"I will die for IS": according to the indictment, a 21-year-old defendant made these statements to his mother and police officers. From 2022 to the end of 2023, he is said to have published several videos using aliases in which he glorified and glorified the terrorist organization - he also claimed allegiance to "IS". He created four different accounts on TikTok for the propaganda - the 21-year-old was also active on the internet platforms YouTube and Soundcloud. The regional court must decide on a sentence on Tuesday.