Porsche suddenly caught fire while driving

Only one lane of traffic

Three fire departments from Gunskirchen, Fernreith and Am Irrach with around 30 firefighters were alerted to the extinguishing work and were able to quickly contain the fire. As a result of the fire, the L1249 Grünbachtalstraße at Au near Sirfling was only passable in one lane for around three quarters of an hour, with the fire departments guiding traffic past on both sides.