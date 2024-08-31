Going to the sea despite the heat, but “coolcation” is on the rise

Too hot, too cold, too windy, too calm, too rainy, too much snow, too little. No matter. "Doing right by everyone is an art that no one can do," goes the saying. This is especially true of the weather. But in view of the historic August heat record that has just been set in this country, a debate has broken out about the (un)tolerability of temperatures above 30 degrees in Austria. Not to mention the 40 degrees in some of our favorite holiday destinations on the Mediterranean.