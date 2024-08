Dog bites: Styrian seriously injured in Carinthia

Dramatic scenes on Saturday morning in Carinthia: At 09.35 a.m., a 62-year-old vacation guest from the district of Weiz in the municipality of Diex (district of Völkermarkt) was petting the dog of other vacation guests to say goodbye to them. Suddenly the Rottweiler-Stafford mongrel bit the man's left forearm. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wolfsberg Regional Hospital by the ambulance service.