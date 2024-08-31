Vuelta a Espana
O’Connor remains in the lead, Gall in a good position
Australian Ben O'Connor has maintained his lead on the longest stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The 200-km stage from Villafranco del Bierzo to Villablino was won in a bunch sprint by Australian Kaden Groves ahead of Wout van Aert. Alpecin pro Groves had already won the second stage, Van Aert missed out on his fourth win of the day. However, the Belgian from the Visma team continues to lead the points and mountains classification.
In the overall classification, Felix Gall's Decathlon team colleague O'Connor remains 1:21 minutes ahead of Primoz Roglic. However, this is likely to change at the difficult mountain top finish on Cuitu Negru on Sunday. On Saturday, Roglic refrained from attacking on the last long climb. On the descent towards the finish, the Slovenian from the Red Bull racing team was briefly in trouble because he fell back due to a tire defect and had to catch up with the field again with a spare wheel.
Gall is still eighth overall, 4:42 minutes behind his captain O'Connor. If O'Connor loses the red jersey on Sunday or at the start of the third week of racing as expected, the East Tyrolean should have a clear run for the hunt for a stage win. A top spot in the overall classification is also within reach, as the third-placed Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) is only one and a half minutes ahead of Gall.
