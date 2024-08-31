O’Connor remains in the lead, Gall in a good position

In the overall classification, Felix Gall's Decathlon team colleague O'Connor remains 1:21 minutes ahead of Primoz Roglic. However, this is likely to change at the difficult mountain top finish on Cuitu Negru on Sunday. On Saturday, Roglic refrained from attacking on the last long climb. On the descent towards the finish, the Slovenian from the Red Bull racing team was briefly in trouble because he fell back due to a tire defect and had to catch up with the field again with a spare wheel.