Death unsolved: “Who killed our son?”

Case 1: Johann and Erika Weber leaf through a photo album that reminds them of good times. Their son playing the trumpet, at family celebrations, in his first communion suit. The couple from Lieboch reach for the box of tissues: "It hurts to look at this. It automatically brings tears to your eyes." The grief for their beloved Hansi is back. No, she was never gone. The pensioners never got over the loss of their only child - he was a bricklayer and worked for the railroad, she was a kitchen assistant. "That is our fate."