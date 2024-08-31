The Tah case
“Letting players down” – Hamann criticizes Bayern
"... then you can't let the player down." Didi Hamann criticizes FC Bayern. This time it's about the Jonathan Tah case.
The transfer of the German national team defender from Leverkusen to Bayern finally fell through on Friday. Despite weeks, even months of negotiations, the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement. To Hamann's incomprehension. "If you as a club tell a player 'We want you' and then there's even an agreement, then you can't let the player down," said the Sky expert.
"The true story"
What does he mean by "let down"? Presumably the extra five million euros that Bayern were reportedly unwilling to pay. According to media reports, Munich are said to have offered a transfer fee of 20 million plus five million bonuses. Leverkusen would have wanted 25 million plus five million. Bayern sports boss Max Eberl explained: "Leverkusen set us a deadline and said: 'You have to pay this amount by then. I wrote to Simon Rolfes (Leverkusen sporting director, editor's note) and said: 'Thank you for the deadline, thank you for the amount mentioned. We can't meet both. That's the real story."
"Change options checked"
Will Didi Hamann be merciful? Tah himself also commented on social media. "It's true that I've also looked into transfer options in the meantime," he admits: "But now it's clear that I will complete my ten years at Bayer 04! You can be sure that I'm really looking forward to all the challenges with our team, the coaching team and you fans this season."
The most important thing from his point of view: "Now the speculation is over!" Whether Didi Hamann likes it or not.
