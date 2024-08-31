Braunau Cycling Days
Last “dance”: “Of course it hurts in the heart!”
The Braunau Cycling Days are taking place today and tomorrow for the 25th, but unfortunately also for the last time. As organizer Erwin Hörtl emphasizes, as in many other sports, it is not possible for someone to take on this work on a voluntary basis.
"At some point it has to end, we're all 70 plus," says Erwin Hörtl, the man behind the Braunau Cycling Days! The event is taking place today and tomorrow with over 200 athletes and the two races of the Road Cycling League Austria! For the 25th time, but unfortunately also for the last time. "Of course it hurts our hearts, but unfortunately we have not been able to find an association to continue this established event," Hörtl explains the difficult step.
A bitter loss
As in many other sports, Braunau also fails to find someone to take on this work on a voluntary basis. "Cycling is booming, but people just want to cycle - and not spend hours helping to set up in all weathers," says Hörtl, who will continue to run the ARBÖ Radsport Braunau club. The end of the Cycling Days is not only a bitter loss for Upper Austria, especially as the local national league is losing another race.
Interest in national league races
However, the "Sauwald-Giro" in St. Roman, which takes place for the second time tomorrow, is only just beginning. However, the team already has ambitious goals: "We would be interested in organizing a national league race in the future," says Team Alpha chairman Andreas Kislinger.
