Last “dance”: “Of course it hurts in the heart!”

"At some point it has to end, we're all 70 plus," says Erwin Hörtl, the man behind the Braunau Cycling Days! The event is taking place today and tomorrow with over 200 athletes and the two races of the Road Cycling League Austria! For the 25th time, but unfortunately also for the last time. "Of course it hurts our hearts, but unfortunately we have not been able to find an association to continue this established event," Hörtl explains the difficult step.