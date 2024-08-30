Heat warning! Summer is far from over

Start of September remains hot

The start of the week will not bring any change - the hot climate will continue. But with the stifling heat, the likelihood of thunderstorms also increases: In the west, the cumulus clouds will become more and more powerful from midday and rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected until the evening, especially in Tyrol, Vorarlberg, East Tyrol and Salzburg, as well as in large parts of Upper and Lower Austria and western Styria. It will remain sunny and dry in the far east and south. Temperatures will remain more or less the same.