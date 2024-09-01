Powerful, not fast
Land Rover offers classic Defenders with V8
Land Rover's Works department has already converted old Defenders into powerful V8 vehicles on several occasions. Now there is a new edition of the high-engined scrambling icon.
Land Rover's Bespoke Works restoration department is offering a new conversion package for the classic Defender, which includes a conversion to a powerful V8 engine. This is based on used vehicles built between 2012 and 2016, which are fitted with a 405 hp 5.0-liter eight-cylinder engine in combination with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.
The vehicles accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around six seconds and are capable of speeds of up to 171 km/h.
Pretty old new cars
The conversion is offered for the short 90 and long 110 variants of the Defender. Defenders built between 2012 and 2016 are used as a starting point, although they did not have a V8 at the time. This was only available as standard - with significantly less power - from 1979 to 1998. In 2018, a limited special edition model with the engine now also used, which was also used in four special series by Land Rover Classic, was briefly released to mark the 70th anniversary of the brand.
The chassis is adapted to the increased performance potential with larger brakes, Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs. LED headlights and 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels provide a modern look.
The interior can be upgraded with plenty of leather and optional Recaro seats. Land Rover offers an audio system with connectivity technology and a small touchscreen for the DIN slot in the center console.
As part of the Bespoke program, however, buyers can have their individual wishes fulfilled.
There is even a new configurator for the Classic Defender V8, which shows the wide range of equipment options. This also includes a motorhome conversion for the long 110. Prices start at the equivalent of just under 226,000 euros plus tax. (SPX)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
