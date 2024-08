This is how much farmers receive for their wind turbine sites

The wind power project in the municipalities of Rennweg and Krems continues to be heavily criticized and discussed. As reported, two private companies want to build 18 wind turbines on the Krametbichl on the Hochfeldalm. Many residents are annoyed by the project. "It's not the plan itself that bothers us, but the fact that no one has said anything about the fact that surveys have been taking place for months and farmers have received lucrative offers to sell land," say Rennweg residents, who only found out about the project from the "Krone" newspaper.