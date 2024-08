Favoritenstrasse is now to become “wow”

With 35 new trees, 2,000 square meters of new green spaces and better lighting - City Councillor Ulli Sima and district leader Marcus Franz (both SPÖ) came to the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday morning for the first phase of the design work on the popular shopping street in the heart of the 10th district. Work will start in the lower part of the pedestrian zone, from Platz der Kulturen to Landgutgasse.