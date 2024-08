Czech Republic instead of Salzburger Land for Leon

The winner of two European Cup races certainly has fond memories of Karlovy Vary, where his Salzburg training partner Lukas Pertl will also be competing: "In 2022, I achieved my best World Cup result to date with eleventh place." He also made it into the top 30 there last year with 23rd place, but that doesn't mean he's done with the Ironman 70.3. "Maybe I'll end up doing another race over this distance later this year."