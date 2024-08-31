Your VIP experience at the Kabarett & Comedy Festival!

Take part & win
The Kabarett & Comedy-Festival Krems is just around the corner and promises the best entertainment with Austria's top cabaret artists from September 12th. With the "Krone" you have the chance to win exclusive VIP tickets or first-class seats in category A and be there live at this cultural highlight!
It's finally time again: the Cabaret & Comedy Festival in Krems opens its doors on September 12 and entices with a first-class program. Under the artistic direction of Günter "MO" Mokesch, visitors can expect a veritable firework display of humor. Austria's cabaret elite, including greats such as Lukas Resetarits, Lydia Prenner-Kasper and Gernot Kulis, ensure unforgettable evenings full of laughter.
A program full of highlights
The festival offers not only well-known names, but also exciting newcomers who will make the stages in Krems shake. From the opening with Berni Wagner in the Haus der Regionen to the performances of audience favorites such as Omar Sarsam and Stefan Haider in the Stadtsaal Krems - the program guarantees first-class entertainment. Mayor Peter Molnar and Provincial Parliament President Karl Wilfing emphasize the cultural significance of the festival for the region and look forward to many enthusiastic visitors.
The artists & dates of the Krems Cabaret & Comedy Festival
- September 12 Berni Wagner, House of Regions
- September 19 Lukas Resetarits, Stadtsaal Krems
- September 28 Lydia Prenner-Kasper, Stadtsaal Krems
- October 04 Gernot Kulis, Stadtsaal Krems
- October 11Omar Sarsam, Stadtsaal Krems
- October 17 Leonhardsberger, Haus der Regionen Krems
- October 19 Stefan Haider, Stadtsaal Krems
- October 23 Malarina, Kloster UND
- November 14 Gerald Fleischhacker, Kloster UND or Haus der Regionen Krems
Further information about the festival can be found at www.kabarettundcomedyfestival.at
In cooperation with the Cabaret & Comedy Festival, the "Krone" is giving away 23x2 category A tickets for the events that offer you the best view of the action. But that's not all: we are also giving away a total of 15x2 VIP tickets. These tickets not only include the best seat in the hall, but also an exclusive after-show reception with sparkling wine, wine, beer and delicious sandwiches. Experience the stars of cabaret up close and let the evening come to an end in a relaxed atmosphere. The closing date for entries is September 9, 09:00.
